Maharashtra government tables supplementary demands of Rs 55,520 crore in state assembly.

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Thursday tabled supplementary demands of Rs 55,520.77 crore in the state assembly on the first day of the winter session of the legislature here.

The supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocation, were tabled in the House by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

Of the total, supplementary demands of Rs 19,244.34 crore were described as mandatory expenditure, while demands of Rs 32,792.81 crore are required for various ongoing programmes and schemes of the state government, a note issued by the finance department said.

Besides that, supplementary demands of Rs 3,483.62 crore are towards the state's contribution to the ongoing schemes of the Union government, it said.

"There are several ongoing schemes which require a portion of financial expenditure from the state's coffers," a finance department official said.

The actual impact of these supplementary demands on the state treasury would be Rs 48,384.66 crore, the note said.