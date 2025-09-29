Meloni's 'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi Writes Foreword To Italian PM's Memoir

Modi says the book gives readers a candid and rare glimpse into the heart and mind of Meloni. "There are various ways to understand as well as appreciate the prime minister's rise and leadership. Among those, I can see a strong connection between her story and the concept of Nari Shakti, the divine feminine energy that has been venerated in Indic traditions for thousands of years in many forms."

In his foreword, Modi further says he is reminded that India and Italy are bound by much more than treaties or trade. "We are bound by shared civilisational instincts like the defence of heritage, the strength of community and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. Our nations are joined in spirit by a respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the bedrock of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni."

"As India and Italy deepen their partnership, this book will enrich our understanding of each other and reinforce the importance of human connection at the heart of global cooperation. I am confident that it will be well-received as a refreshing story of an outstanding contemporary political leader and a patriot. It has been a great honour to have written this foreword," writes Modi.