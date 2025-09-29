Meloni's 'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi Writes Foreword To Italian PM's Memoir
PM Narendra Modi describes the book as Meloni's 'Mann Ki Baat', taking a cue from his own monthly radio broadcast of the same name.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a foreword to the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni's memoir, 'I am Giorgia - My Roots, My Principles'. Modi describes the book as Meloni's 'Mann Ki Baat', taking a cue from his own monthly radio broadcast of the same name. The book, brought out by Rupa Publications, is set to be launched on Oct. 7, 2025 in India.
"It is not just an autobiography; it is Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Mann Ki Baat," Modi says in the foreword of the book that was published originally in Italy. "I am delighted that she is penning her autobiography. Over the last 11 years, I have had the privilege of engaging with many world leaders, each with a different life journey. At times, their journeys transcend personal stories and speak to something larger. They remind us of ideals that have endured across cultures and centuries. The prime minister has several such instances in her accomplished life, making this book very special," Modi has written.
PM Modi's Foreword For PM Meloni
Modi says the book gives readers a candid and rare glimpse into the heart and mind of Meloni. "There are various ways to understand as well as appreciate the prime minister's rise and leadership. Among those, I can see a strong connection between her story and the concept of Nari Shakti, the divine feminine energy that has been venerated in Indic traditions for thousands of years in many forms."
In his foreword, Modi further says he is reminded that India and Italy are bound by much more than treaties or trade. "We are bound by shared civilisational instincts like the defence of heritage, the strength of community and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. Our nations are joined in spirit by a respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the bedrock of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni."
"As India and Italy deepen their partnership, this book will enrich our understanding of each other and reinforce the importance of human connection at the heart of global cooperation. I am confident that it will be well-received as a refreshing story of an outstanding contemporary political leader and a patriot. It has been a great honour to have written this foreword," writes Modi.
Giorgia Meloni's Memoir
In her memoir, Meloni speaks about herself in depth for the first time. She talks about her roots, her childhood, and her relationship with her mother Anna, her sister Arianna, her grandparents Maria and Gianni, and the pain of her father’s absence. She also shared her passion for politics, which took her from her neighbourhood of Garbatella to the Government as a Minister and rise beyond along with her dreams and the future she envisions for Italy and Europe.
"I have heard too many people talk about me and my ideas not to realise how different my life and I actually are from the way we are portrayed. So, I decided to open up, to show who I am, what I believe in, and how I got here," says Meloni.