Meeting Held To Clear Bottlenecks In Rs 36,296-Crore Infra Projects In Gujarat, Rajasthan

A high-level meeting has reviewed the challenges affecting major infrastructure projects worth Rs 36,296 crore in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The session, which was held on July 3, worked towards clearing bottlenecks through Project Monitoring Group mechanism along with covering 22 issues linked to 18 critical projects, according to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

The initiative discussed included the Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan and Gujarat, with a potential investment of Rs 14,147 crore.