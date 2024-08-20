Medics Extend Strike Amid Kolkata Doctor Tragedy, Demand Health Ministry Action On CPA

After the court hearing, the Central government-run RML Hospital initially called off the strike and said, "The Ministry of Health and the Medical Superintendent's office have assured that all necessary permissions for enhanced security measures at medical institutions have been obtained with a 45-day timeline set for implementation."

However, within an hour of calling off the strike, the RML RDA clarified, "There was some miscommunication and we apologize for the same. We want to clarify that we stand with our colleagues and other RDAs. We will make our decision only after there is a consensus among all RDAs, and the common decision of all RDAs will be our decision. We stand united."

Meanwhile, after conducting a meeting with the RDA members, both bodies representing the resident doctors released a statement saying they will continue with the strike until the Health Ministry takes concrete action on the issue of CPA.