Medics Extend Strike Amid Kolkata Doctor Tragedy, Demand Health Ministry Action On CPA
The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol to ensure safety and facilities for the doctors.
Medics have extended their indefinite strike into its ninth day, keeping elective services suspended in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, and despite welcoming the Supreme Court's intervention, the strike will continue until the Health Ministry takes concrete action on the issue of Clinical Practice Allowance.
On the ninth day of the strike, both the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations and the Federation of All India Medical Associations stated that a decision on the ongoing strike would be made in a meeting following the Supreme Court hearing.
After the court hearing, the Central government-run RML Hospital initially called off the strike and said, "The Ministry of Health and the Medical Superintendent's office have assured that all necessary permissions for enhanced security measures at medical institutions have been obtained with a 45-day timeline set for implementation."
However, within an hour of calling off the strike, the RML RDA clarified, "There was some miscommunication and we apologize for the same. We want to clarify that we stand with our colleagues and other RDAs. We will make our decision only after there is a consensus among all RDAs, and the common decision of all RDAs will be our decision. We stand united."
Meanwhile, after conducting a meeting with the RDA members, both bodies representing the resident doctors released a statement saying they will continue with the strike until the Health Ministry takes concrete action on the issue of CPA.
"We welcome the exhaustive session by the Supreme Court and trust their intervention in the larger interest of our fraternity. We will consult with all our stakeholders before making a decision," the FORDA said in a statement.
The FORDA said in a statement that in response to the Supreme Court's intervention and the pressing need for enhanced safety for healthcare workers, FORDA India conducted a nationwide virtual meeting with over 35 DA representatives.
The key discussions included the Supreme Court’s recognition of the challenges faced by the resident doctors, administrative measures for improving workplace security and concerns about patient care.
"We will consult with resident doctors for their feedback before a follow-up meeting, ensuring that this movement, impacting every doctor in India, continues to be guided by their collective voices," the FORDA said.
Following today's Supreme Court hearing in the Kolkata rape and murder case, the FAIMA Doctors Association held a pan-India meeting with all associated Resident Doctors' Associations, said the FAIMA.
The association said that it has decided to continue the strike after thorough discussions with the stakeholders until the Health Ministry takes concrete action on the issue of Clinical Practice Allowance, the statement said.
The strike will persist, with OPD and elective operating theaters remaining closed.
The association emphasized that it is 'now or never' and announced plans to pursue justice through legal channels in the Supreme Court.