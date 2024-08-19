Medics Continue Strike, Offer Free OPD Services Outside Health Ministry Amid Rape-Murder Protest

Medics staged a symbolic protest on Monday by offering free elective outpatient services on the road outside the Health Ministry office in Nirman Bhawan here on the eighth day of their ongoing strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata even as there was no breakthrough in talks with the government.

Protesting doctors sat on the road with sheets of paper showing their names and specialisations like Ortho OPD, Neurology OPD and Psychiatry OPD.

The doctors' strike will continue, the Federation of All India Medical Association said, adding the meeting between a delegation of doctors and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday concluded without reaching an agreement.

"We are now awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court for further direction on this matter," it said. The apex court is scheduled to hear the matter suo motu on Tuesday.

FAIMA president Rohan Krishnan told PTI, "We are fighting for the safety of female doctors so they can work freely in hospitals again and for justice to the victims."

About Monday's protest outside the health ministry, Krishnan said, "We are fighting for the implementation of the safety act. In the past few days, we have seen claims that patients are being ignored, which has disappointed us.

"All hospital emergency services are functioning, and faculty members and doctors are continuing to provide care. That's why we decided to operate the OPD from here, so we can treat people in need."

However, he added that "no patients have shown up during this time".