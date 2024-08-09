Media Bodies Express Alarm Over Draft Broadcasting Services Bill

On Thursday, media organisations raised concerns over the draft Broadcasting Services Bill, arguing that it could establish a complex regulatory framework aimed at censoring digital content.

During a press conference, Ritu Kapur, general secretary of DigiPub News India Foundation—which represents over 90 digital news publishers—revealed that her organisation had sought to engage with the government on the bill but had yet to receive a response.

Kapur criticised the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for conducting closed-door consultations with select stakeholders, while broader discussions with digital media groups and civil society organisations remain absent.

Anant Nath, president of the Editors Guild of India, echoed these concerns, describing the bill as a continuation of regulatory measures that began with the IT Rules in 2021.

The draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, released by the government in November, aims to create a unified regulatory framework for the broadcasting sector, including OTT content, digital news, and current affairs.

Recent reports suggest the bill may extend its reach to regulate independent news creators on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and X, raising further concerns about its potential impact on free expression.

