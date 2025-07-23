All Mortal Remains Handled With Professionalism: MEA Reacts To Daily Mail Report On Air India Crash

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday reacted to a Daily Mail report which alleged misidentification of the mortal remains of Air India crash victims flown to the UK.

The British publication, in a report published a day earlier, said "two instances of mistaken identity" have so far come to light, and there are fears that more such cases could be identified.

The MEA, in response to media queries over the news article, said, "We have seen the report and have been working closely with the UK side from the moment these concerns and issues were brought to our attention."

"All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased. We are continuing to work with the UK authorities on addressing any concerns related to this issue," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"In the wake of the tragic crash, the concerned authorities had carried out identification of victims as per established protocols and technical requirements," he added.