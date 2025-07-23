All Mortal Remains Handled With Professionalism: MEA Reacts To Daily Mail Report On Air India Crash

Business NewsNationalAll Mortal Remains Handled With Professionalism: MEA Reacts To Daily Mail Report On Air India Crash
"In the wake of the tragic crash, the concerned authorities had carried out identification of victims as per established protocols," the MEA spokesperson said.

23 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after taking off on June 12. (Photo source: PTI)</p></div>
The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday reacted to a Daily Mail report which alleged misidentification of the mortal remains of Air India crash victims flown to the UK.

The British publication, in a report published a day earlier, said "two instances of mistaken identity" have so far come to light, and there are fears that more such cases could be identified.

The MEA, in response to media queries over the news article, said, "We have seen the report and have been working closely with the UK side from the moment these concerns and issues were brought to our attention."

"All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased. We are continuing to work with the UK authorities on addressing any concerns related to this issue," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"In the wake of the tragic crash, the concerned authorities had carried out identification of victims as per established protocols and technical requirements," he added.

On June 12, Air India’s Flight AI-171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed after takeoff. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. All but one of them died in the crash.

After the tragic incident, Tata Group, which owns Air India, announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the deceased. They also promised an interim payment of Rs 25 lakh, covering immediate financial needs.

