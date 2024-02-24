Quad Is A Statement That Others Cannot Have 'Veto' On Our Choices: Jaishankar

Jaishankar also said that the Quad has five messages, "One—it reflects the growth of a multipolar order; two—it is post-alliance and post-Cold War thinking; three—it is against spheres of influence; four—it expresses the democratising of the global space and a collaborative, not unilateral approach and five—it is a statement that in this day and age, others cannot have a veto on our choices," he said.