May 1 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Closed Tomorrow? Details Here
Find out which states in India have bank holidays on Maharashtra Day and Labour Day 2024. Plan your banking activities accordingly.
In many states across India, banks will be closed on Wednesday for Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. Maharashtra Day marks the creation of the state in 1960, and is celebrated on May 1.
Labour Day, also known as May Day, honours workers and their efforts for improved working conditions and rights.
List Of States That Have A Bank Holiday On Maharashtra Day/Labour Day 2024
Banks are closed for Maharashtra Day/Labour Day in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, and Kerala.
Bank Holidays in May 2024
RBI had notified that banks would remain closed for a total of 14 days in May. This includes Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays and nine holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
May 1 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, and Kerala due to Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day)
May 5 (Sunday)
May 7 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and Chhattisgarh due to Lok Sabha elections.
May 8 (Wednesday): Banks in West Bengal will be closed for Rabindranath Tagore's birthday.
May 10 (Friday): Banks in Karnataka will be closed for Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya.
May 11 (Second Saturday)
May 12 (Sunday)
May 13 (Monday): Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed due to Lok Sabha General Elections.
May 16 (Thursday): Banks in Sikkim will be closed for State Day.
May 19 (Sunday)
May 20 (Monday): Banks in Maharashtra will be closed due to Lok Sabha elections.
May 23 (Thursday): Banks in Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh state, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharastra, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for Buddha Pournima.
May 25 (Saturday): Banks in Tripura and Odisha will be closed for Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha elections.
May 26 (Sunday)
RBI categorises holidays into three categories:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.