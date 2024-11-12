Mark Mobius Endorses PM Modi For Nobel Peace Price

Prominent investor Mark Mobius backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

The German investor gave Modi his seal of approval, calling him a "great leader" and a "very, very good person", in an interview with IANS.

"By the way, his role internationally, I think, will grow in importance going forward because he is able to have a dialogue with all sides of the political spectrum globally, and he could become a very important peacemaker going forward,” Mobius said.

PM Modi is "very well qualified to be a key mediator in the world today", he said.

According to him, Prime Minister Modi is highly capable and, when it comes to the Nobel Peace Prize, he is deserving of such a prestigious global honor, Mobius said.

Despite being seen as neutral on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, India has reiterated its position as "principled" and focusing on "peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy".

India had attended the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, in June 2024. This was the first visit by an Indian PM since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992.

India also gifted four mobile hospitals to Ukraine known as Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri cubes or BHISHM cubes.

According to officials, a single cube has the capacity to handle about "200 cases of a diverse nature in emergency situations such as trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures, shock, apart from managing initial triage and classification".

When asked a question about the similarities between him and Modi, Mobius said that the things they have in common are "looking forward, not looking backwards," and being more optimistic about "what’s happening globally”.