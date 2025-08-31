Maratha Quota: Third Day Of Jarange's Protest As Talks With Govt Fail To Yield Solution

Activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike in Mumbai to press for Maratha quota continued for the third day on Sunday, a day after the 43-year-old gave a cold shoulder to a government delegation which met him at Azad Maidan.

Mumbai Police on Saturday extended permission for Jarange's protest by another day.

Traffic in and around the Azad Maidan protest venue was hampered on Saturday, with the sea of protesters making the movement of vehicles difficult. Some protesters were even seen bathing on the roads.

The Maratha leader slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for sending retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde, who heads a committee set up to expedite the process of granting reservation to the community, to hold talks with him.