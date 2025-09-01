Business NewsNationalMaratha Quota Stir: Mumbai Police Issue Traffic Disruption Advisory For Monday
ADVERTISEMENT

Maratha Quota Stir: Mumbai Police Issue Traffic Disruption Advisory For Monday

Police issued the advisory after Jarange vowed to stop drinking water from the fourth day of his hunger strike on Monday.

01 Sep 2025, 08:06 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mumbai: Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, gather outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to join his agitation, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (PTI Photo)</p></div>
Mumbai: Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, gather outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to join his agitation, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

With Maratha protesters led by Manoj Jarange occupying Azad Maidan and various areas in south Mumbai, police have cautioned motorists about occasional disruptions in traffic movement towards south Mumbai on Monday morning.

'Azad Maidan: Expect slow traffic and occasional disruption tomorrow morning while commuting towards south Mumbai due to ongoing agitation. Keep following directions given at traffic junctions to minimise', the Mumbai traffic police posted on its official handle.

Police issued the advisory after Jarange vowed to stop drinking water from the fourth day of his hunger strike on Monday and brave “bullets” for reservation under the OBC category, demanding that the state government issue a GR based on the reservation based on available records.

ALSO READ

Maratha Quota: Third Day Of Jarange's Protest As Talks With Govt Fail To Yield Solution
Opinion
Maratha Quota: Third Day Of Jarange's Protest As Talks With Govt Fail To Yield Solution
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT