Maratha Quota Protest: Manoj Jarange Patil, Supporters At Azad Maidan — Demands Explained

Central to Jarange Patil’s demand is the recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, based on historical records and social overlaps between the two communities. He claims, Marathas are considered socially backward, similar to the Kunbis. Historical records suggest they share the same ancestry, those who fought in wars were called Marathas, while those who worked in farming were known as Kunbis. Since Kunbis are already recognised as OBC, the same recognition should be accorded to Marathas, according to Jarange Patil.

As per ABP Marathi, Jarange Patil has pushed for using documents like the Hyderabad Gazetteer and the recognition of the “Sage Soyre” lineage to establish Kunbi links. He urged government officials to clear the pending files. He also criticised the government for not withdrawing cases against protesters, despite earlier promises and reminded that many Maratha families have suffered while fighting for reservation.

The activist has now announced an indefinite hunger strike, vowing not to leave Mumbai until the demand is met. He has appealed to doctors, teachers, farmers, workers and businessmen from the community to join the protest at Azad Maidan, where the Mumbai Police has allowed a one-day gathering on Aug. 29.

Jarange Patil criticised the decision to allow only a single day of protest at Azad Maidan, calling it an insult to the poor. He urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to obstruct the movement and to respect the struggles of ordinary people.