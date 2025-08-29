Maratha Quota Protest: Manoj Jarange Patil, Supporters At Azad Maidan — Demands Explained
Activist Manoj Jarange Patil has reignited Maharashtra’s quota debate with a march to Mumbai and an indefinite hunger strike.
Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has intensified his agitation for reservation, leading a march towards Mumbai to press for the community’s inclusion into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.
The demand, which has dominated Maharashtra’s political landscape for decades, is once again in the limelight with Jarange’s call for recognising all Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste already listed as OBCs, thereby making them eligible for quotas in education and government jobs.
Who Is Manoj Jarange Patil?
Jarange Patil hails from Beed district but later settled in Jalna. He has been at the forefront of the Maratha reservation movement for over 15 years. Having initially worked with the Congress, he went on to establish his own organisation, the Shivba Sanghatana, to mobilise support for the Maratha quota.
His activism has come at personal cost. Reports note that he sold 2.5 acres of his four-acre agricultural land to sustain his livelihood while continuing to campaign for the community. Known for staging hunger strikes, Jarange Patil has participated in many demonstrations, especially after the Supreme Court struck down the Maratha quota in 2021.
The Maharashtra government had first granted 16% reservation to Marathas in 2018 following large-scale protests, but the Bombay High Court reduced it to 13% in jobs and 12% in education. Eventually, the Supreme Court invalidated the quota, ruling that it breached the 50% cap on reservations.
What Is He Protesting Against?
Central to Jarange Patil’s demand is the recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, based on historical records and social overlaps between the two communities. He claims, Marathas are considered socially backward, similar to the Kunbis. Historical records suggest they share the same ancestry, those who fought in wars were called Marathas, while those who worked in farming were known as Kunbis. Since Kunbis are already recognised as OBC, the same recognition should be accorded to Marathas, according to Jarange Patil.
As per ABP Marathi, Jarange Patil has pushed for using documents like the Hyderabad Gazetteer and the recognition of the “Sage Soyre” lineage to establish Kunbi links. He urged government officials to clear the pending files. He also criticised the government for not withdrawing cases against protesters, despite earlier promises and reminded that many Maratha families have suffered while fighting for reservation.
The activist has now announced an indefinite hunger strike, vowing not to leave Mumbai until the demand is met. He has appealed to doctors, teachers, farmers, workers and businessmen from the community to join the protest at Azad Maidan, where the Mumbai Police has allowed a one-day gathering on Aug. 29.
Jarange Patil criticised the decision to allow only a single day of protest at Azad Maidan, calling it an insult to the poor. He urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to obstruct the movement and to respect the struggles of ordinary people.
Government’s Response
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra has pushed back strongly against the activist. BJP leaders accused him of making derogatory remarks about CM Fadnavis’ mother, a charge Jarange has denied.
Senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar said, “Civilised Maharashtra will never forgive Jarange. Obsessed with personal hatred towards Fadnavis, he insulted his mother. A person who uses such foul language cannot be a follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”
Another BJP MLC, Prasad Lad, also condemned him, while Maharashtra BJP media chief Navnath Ban alleged, “He (Jarange) has used inappropriate language against the mother of Chief Minister Fadnavis.”