Maratha Quota Protest: Bombay HC Adjourns Case Till Wednesday

The Bombay High Court, while hearing the case around the Maratha quota stir in Mumbai, adjourned the matter till Wednesday on the basis of compliance with earlier orders. The court took this stance on the request of Satish Maneshinde, lawyer for Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil.

The court's order comes in the backdrop of the ongoing Maratha quota protests.

Earlier on Tuesday, security personnel removed Maratha quota protesters from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) premises, which they had been occupying for the last four days.

On Monday, the court took a stance against violations of the order regarding protests that came out on Aug. 26, and directed all the protestors to vacate all places in Mumbai, except for the designated place, that is Azad Maidan, by 4 p.m. on Sept. 2.