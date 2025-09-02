Maratha Quota Protest: Bombay HC Adjourns Case Till Wednesday
The Bombay High Court, while hearing the case around the Maratha quota stir in Mumbai, adjourned the matter till Wednesday on the basis of compliance with earlier orders. The court took this stance on the request of Satish Maneshinde, lawyer for Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil.
The court's order comes in the backdrop of the ongoing Maratha quota protests.
Earlier on Tuesday, security personnel removed Maratha quota protesters from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) premises, which they had been occupying for the last four days.
On Monday, the court took a stance against violations of the order regarding protests that came out on Aug. 26, and directed all the protestors to vacate all places in Mumbai, except for the designated place, that is Azad Maidan, by 4 p.m. on Sept. 2.
The HC said that they had given permission for the protest with certain conditions, which were violated by the protesters. The HC noted that the protesters have brought the city to a standstill and have not followed their undertaking given to the court.
If any new protesters attempt to enter the city, we direct the state government to stop them at entry points and prevent their entry into the city, the court stated.
It also said that government should take necessary and adequate action against the violations and added that it is essential to bring public life back on track, especially during the ongoing Ganpati festival.
Jarange Patil has intensified his agitation for reservation to press for the community’s inclusion into the Other Backward Classes category.
Recognising all Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste already listed as OBCs, is at the centre of the demands of the agitation. This will make them eligible for quotas in education and government jobs.