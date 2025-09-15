Business NewsNationalMaoist Carrying Rs 1 Crore Bounty On Head Among Killed In Gunfight In Jharkhand
ADVERTISEMENT

Maoist Carrying Rs 1 Crore Bounty On Head Among Killed In Gunfight In Jharkhand

The encounter broke out in the Pantitri forest under the Gorhar police station limits around 6 a.m. between the squad of Sahdev Soren of the banned CPI (Maoist) and security forces.

15 Sep 2025, 10:51 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The encounter broke out in the Pantitri forest. (Image Source: PTI)</p></div>
The encounter broke out in the Pantitri forest. (Image Source: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Three Maoists, including one carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday morning, police said.

The encounter broke out in the Pantitri forest under the Gorhar police station limits around 6 a.m. between the squad of Sahdev Soren of the banned CPI (Maoist) and security forces, a senior officer said.

"The bodies of Sahadev Soren, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, and two other Maoists have been recovered during the search operation," he said.

The search operation is still going on.

ALSO READ

Security Forces Uncover Maoist Consignment Of 18,000 Detonators In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
Opinion
Security Forces Uncover Maoist Consignment Of 18,000 Detonators In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT