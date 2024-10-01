Delhi’s Master Plan Draft For 2041 To Be Notified Soon: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 is nearing completion and will be notified shortly. Speaking at a press conference marking 100 days of the Modi government's third term, Khattar acknowledged the challenges in finalising the plan, but reassured that public suggestions are being actively considered.

The approval process for the MPD has been stalled for one and a half years. In February 2023, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had approved the draft, emphasising its focus on inclusive development, sustainability, and innovative strategies, including transit-oriented development hubs, land pooling, and the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River.

Despite the approval from the Lt Governor, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has yet to give its final nod to the MPD-2041. The plan, prepared by the Delhi Development Authority, serves as a statutory document aimed at steering the city's development. It evaluates current conditions and outlines a pathway for future growth.

Since its inception in 1962, the MPD has been revised to adapt to changing urban dynamics, with each iteration designed for a 20-year perspective. The draft MPD-2041 is described by the DDA as a "strategic" and "enabling" framework that incorporates lessons from previous plans and successful initiatives nationwide.