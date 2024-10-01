Delhi’s Master Plan Draft For 2041 To Be Notified Soon: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Khattar acknowledged the challenges in finalising the plan, but reassured that public suggestions are being actively considered.
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 is nearing completion and will be notified shortly. Speaking at a press conference marking 100 days of the Modi government's third term, Khattar acknowledged the challenges in finalising the plan, but reassured that public suggestions are being actively considered.
The approval process for the MPD has been stalled for one and a half years. In February 2023, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had approved the draft, emphasising its focus on inclusive development, sustainability, and innovative strategies, including transit-oriented development hubs, land pooling, and the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River.
Despite the approval from the Lt Governor, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has yet to give its final nod to the MPD-2041. The plan, prepared by the Delhi Development Authority, serves as a statutory document aimed at steering the city's development. It evaluates current conditions and outlines a pathway for future growth.
Since its inception in 1962, the MPD has been revised to adapt to changing urban dynamics, with each iteration designed for a 20-year perspective. The draft MPD-2041 is described by the DDA as a "strategic" and "enabling" framework that incorporates lessons from previous plans and successful initiatives nationwide.
As Delhi continues to grapple with urban challenges, the upcoming notification of the MPD-2041 is anticipated to play a pivotal role in shaping the city's future development.
"The master plan is crucial for unlocking the true value of our land through the land pooling mechanism. The delay, which has stretched for more than a decade, has left us, the landowners, unable to realise the fair value of our property," said Ramesh Menon, founder director, Delhi Consortiums.
"Master Plan for Delhi 2041 outlines an ambitious development project spanning approximately 57,000 hectares, positioning Delhi to become a major services hub capable of catering to a population exceeding 3.1 crore. If implemented effectively, this plan could potentially double Delhi’s GDP every seven years, creating vast opportunities for growth and development," he said.
(With inputs from PTI).