India's Theatre Icon Ratan Thiyam Dies At 77

Singh, in a post on X, said, "It is with deep sorrow that I express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Ratan Thiyam, a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur."

The former CM also said, "His unwavering dedication to his craft, his vision, and his love for Manipuri culture enriched not only the world of theatre but also our very identity. His work carried the soul of Manipur, echoing its stories, its struggles, and its beauty."