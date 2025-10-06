Lawyer Hurls Shoe Towards Chief Justice BR Gavai, Detained

In a major security incident, a lawyer robe hurled a shoe towards Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during proceedings in the Supreme Court on Monday, news agency PTI reported quoting lawyers present at the scene. The assailant has been identified as Rakesh Kishore.

The lawyer approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it towards the judge.

Security personnel present in the court intervened and escorted Kishore out and detained him. While being escorted out of the courtroom, he uttered "Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (We will not tolerate insult of Sanatan Dharma), according to a lawyer present in the courtroom, ANI reported.

The CJI remained composed and urged lawyers present in the courtroom to continue with their arguments. "Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," Gavai said, as per PTI.