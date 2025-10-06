Business NewsNationalLawyer Hurls Shoe Towards Chief Justice BR Gavai, Detained
Lawyer Hurls Shoe Towards Chief Justice BR Gavai, Detained

Security personnel present in the court intervened and escorted the individual out and detained him.

06 Oct 2025, 01:46 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The Supreme Court's security unit has initiated an inquiry into the incident. (Image: PTI)
The Supreme Court's security unit has initiated an inquiry into the incident. (Image: PTI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

In a major security incident, a lawyer robe hurled a shoe towards Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during proceedings in the Supreme Court on Monday, news agency PTI reported quoting lawyers present at the scene. The assailant has been identified as Rakesh Kishore.

The lawyer approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it towards the judge.

Security personnel present in the court intervened and escorted Kishore out and detained him. While being escorted out of the courtroom, he uttered "Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (We will not tolerate insult of Sanatan Dharma), according to a lawyer present in the courtroom, ANI reported.

The CJI remained composed and urged lawyers present in the courtroom to continue with their arguments. "Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," Gavai said, as per PTI.

"Today's incident is a very sad one. If a lawyer has committed or attempted to commit assault in a court, we strongly condemn it," Advocate Rohit Pandey, former secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, told ANI.

According to Pandey, Rakesh Kishore has been a member of the bar since 2011.

"He attempted this based on the comment made by the CJI in the case of Lord Vishnu matter. We strongly condemn this, and if this incident is true, action should be taken," Pandey said.

The Supreme Court's security unit has initiated an inquiry into the incident. The Delhi Police is the primary organisation managing security at the area.

