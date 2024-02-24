India, Maldives And Sri Lanka’s Joint Naval Exercise Kicks Off In Maldives

Highlighting the importance of “collaboration and interoperability” among the coast guards personnel of the Maldives, India and Sri Lanka, Maldivian Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon said the trilateral exercise ‘Dosti’ will unite the troika to address “shared maritime security concerns through collaboration.”

Maumoon was speaking at an event to formally inaugurate the 16th iteration of ‘Dosti,” the biennial exercise, which began on Thursday and would continue until Sunday.