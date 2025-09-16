Malaria, Chikungunya, Hepatitis Cases Rise In Mumbai In Jan-Sep 2025: BMC Report

The BMC said that during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, its health department undertook several public health awareness initiatives across all wards in the city.

Cleanliness drives were undertaken by the respective staff in all BMC hospitals and maternity homes to ensure the containment of mosquito breeding spots, it added.

From September August 1-15, the civic body inspected 4,74,450 houses in Mumbai and collected 83,228 blood samples, the BMC said, adding that it conducted extensive public awareness advisories for prevention of vector-borne diseases, including malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

Urging citizens to ensure that there is no stagnant water in or around their homes and in the vicinity of their buildings, it also asked to avoid collecting items like old tires, water tanks among others that can accumulate water.

In the advisory, BMC also urged citizens to avoid consuming street food or uncovered eatables to prevent gastro, and to wash hands or use hand sanitizer before eating, to avoid self-medication and consult a medical practitioner in case of fever.