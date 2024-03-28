Make Your Home Heatwave-Safe: NDMA Guide Provides Roof Cooling Solutions

Bamboo, Thatch and Palm Leaves Roof Screen

Bamboo, thatch and palm leaves are locally available across India and can be installed as a secondary roof screen, thereby reducing the heating effect.

Green Net Shading

Green net shading is the most basic strategy to achieve thermal comfort. Depending on its design and positioning, varied degrees of thermal comfort can be achieved

Roof Mist Cooling

A roof mist cooling system reduces the roof surface temperature by spraying an extremely small amount of water across the roof. Spraying allows to cool the roof as the water evaporating from the surface captures the heat.

Cool Roof Paint

Cool roof coatings are applied to steep as well as low-sloped roofs. Coatings can be applied to both new and existing roofs.

Gravel Roof

Tar and gravel roof is also termed as built-up roofing (BUR). It is easy to apply and repair and is inexpensive to install. Bitumen provides the waterproofing agents and adhesive properties of the system.

Modified Bitumen Membrane

Modified bitumen roof is one of the most common cool roof options for low-sloped or flat roofs. They come in pre-coated colours, which increases the solar reflectance, resulting in better cooling properties.

Thermoplastic Membrane

Thermoplastic membranes are made from plastic polymers. The membranes do not require any coating as the product itself is integrated with cool roof properties. They are manufactured with self-cleaning and mould-resistant polymers to maintain solar reflectance.