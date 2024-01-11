Makar Sankranti 2024: Date, Time, History, Significance And More
Makar Sankranti, a Hindu festival celebrated in India, marks the end of winter and the beginning of longer days, featuring traditions like kite-flying and consuming sesame-based sweets.
Makar Sankranti, a Hindu festival celebrated across India, is known by various names such as Uttarayan, Khichdi Parv, Magh Bihu and Pongal in different regions. This festival marks the transition of the Sun from Sagittarius to Capricorn according to Vedic astrology, and it holds cultural significance for many.
Makar Sankranti 2024 Date
This year, Makar Sankranti falls on January 15, a day after Lohri. According to Drik Panchang, the Sankranti time is 2:45 am on January 15. The Punya Kala lasts from 7:15 am to 8:07 pm (10 hours, 31 minutes), and Maha Punya Kala is from 7:15 am to 9:00 am (1 hour, 45 minutes).
Makar Sankranti: Significance
Makar Sankranti signifies the end of winter and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle. It marks longer days and is a time of celebration and joy across India.
Makar Sankranti: History
The day is associated with the Hindu deity Sankranti, who defeated a demon called Sankarasur. People bathe in holy rivers, chant prayers to the Sun God, and engage in various traditions and festivities. It is a time for farmers to pray for a fruitful harvest.
Why Do We Fly Kites On Makar Sankranti?
Flying kites on Makar Sankranti is believed to expose people to the Sun's rays, preventing skin infections and illnesses associated with winter. It is also seen as an expression of gratitude to the Gods. Kite-flying is particularly popular in Gujarat.
Why Do We Eat Sesame Seeds On Makar Sankranti?
Sesame seeds, a key element of Makar Sankranti celebrations, are consumed as they are believed to have Ayurvedic properties. According to Hindu mythology, sesame seeds originated from the sweat of Lord Vishnu. They are believed to help in controlling blood pressure, reducing stress, and improving bone density.
Different Names Of Makar Sankranti
Makar Sankranti goes by different names in various states of India:
Uttar Pradesh: Khichdi
Gujarat: Uttarayan
Odisha: Makara Chaula
Bihar: Til Sakraat or Dahi Chura
Kerala: Makaravilakku
Karnataka: Suggi
West Bengal: Poush Sankranti
Maharashtra: Haldi Kumkum
Goa: Maghi Sankrant
Himachal Pradesh: Magha Saaji
Assam: Magh Bihu
Tamil Nadu: Pongal