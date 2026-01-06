Major Mobile Network Gaps On Highways: NHAI Seeks Urgent Action From DoT, TRAI

The National Highways Authority of India has flagged major gaps in mobile network coverage along multiple stretches of national highways, NDTV reported on Tuesday.

The NHAI has requested the Department of Telecommunications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to direct telecom service providers to address these issues.

These connectivity problems are particularly severe along greenfield corridors and remote highway sections. Highlighting the importance of mobile services for public safety and the strategic role of highways, the NHAI has urged for swift, coordinated action to strengthen network coverage nationwide.

Following an extensive review, NHAI has pinpointed 424 locations — spanning nearly 1,750 km — where mobile connectivity is critically inadequate. Detailed data on these problem spots has been submitted to both the DoT and TRAI for corrective measures, according to the report.