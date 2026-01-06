Major Mobile Network Gaps On Highways: NHAI Seeks Urgent Action From DoT, TRAI
These connectivity problems are particularly severe along greenfield corridors and remote highway sections.
The National Highways Authority of India has flagged major gaps in mobile network coverage along multiple stretches of national highways, NDTV reported on Tuesday.
The NHAI has requested the Department of Telecommunications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to direct telecom service providers to address these issues.
These connectivity problems are particularly severe along greenfield corridors and remote highway sections. Highlighting the importance of mobile services for public safety and the strategic role of highways, the NHAI has urged for swift, coordinated action to strengthen network coverage nationwide.
Following an extensive review, NHAI has pinpointed 424 locations — spanning nearly 1,750 km — where mobile connectivity is critically inadequate. Detailed data on these problem spots has been submitted to both the DoT and TRAI for corrective measures, according to the report.
Since many national highway routes pass through remote or rural regions, patchy or nonexistent mobile networks hinder highway operations, emergency response systems. Along with that, they disrupt the functioning of technology-driven public services.
The NHAI has asked TRAI to instruct telecom service providers to send proactive SMS or flash alerts at geo-tagged accident-prone zones, including areas frequently affected by stray cattle or other hazards.
These alerts are meant to warn drivers before they reach such locations, encouraging safer driving practices. A list of highway stretches known for recurring cattle-related incidents has already been shared with TRAI.
By pushing for improved connectivity and enhanced safety measures, NHAI emphasises its commitment to working with relevant authorities to ensure that the National Highway network is both physically accessible and digitally equipped.