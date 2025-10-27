Major Fire At Shoe Showroom Near Mumbai's Crawford Market; No Report Of Injuries

Business NewsNationalMajor Fire At Shoe Showroom Near Mumbai's Crawford Market; No Report Of Injuries
27 Oct 2025, 06:55 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fire fighters were extinguishing the fire at Crawford Market, Mumbai. (Photo credit: ANI/X)</p></div>
Fire fighters were extinguishing the fire at Crawford Market, Mumbai. (Photo credit: ANI/X)
A major fire broke out in a showroom of a leading shoe brand near Crawford Market in south Mumbai late Sunday night, a civic official said.

There is no report of any injury to anyone, he added.

"The blaze started in the ground floor showroom at Dwarkadas Building on Lokmanya Tilak Road. The Mumbai Fire Brigade was alerted about it at 10.26 pm. It was initially classified as Level I but was later upgraded to Level II at 10.44 pm as smoke spread to adjacent shops. The fire was confined to materials inside the showroom of the four-storey building," the official said.

Eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, one ambulance from 108 service, and other firefighting equipment have been deployed at the site, where operations to control and douse the blaze are underway, he said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, the official said.

