October Bank Holidays: Up To Four Holidays This Week Due To Dussehra And Durga Puja
There are a total of 15 bank holidays this month, with a significant number falling in the second week of October due to festivals like Durga Puja and Dussehra.
Banks in various states across the country will remain closed for up to 15 days in October due to national holidays, regional festivals, and other important events. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the schedule for these holidays, with key closures coming up this week.
Although bank branches will be closed on these days, online and digital banking services will continue to function, allowing customers to manage their accounts without any disruptions.
Bank Holidays In October This Week
Here are the important bank holidays for this week:
October 10: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami)
Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal.
October 11: Dussehra (Mahashtami/Mahanavami) / Ayudha Puja / Durga Puja (Dasain) / Durga Ashtami
Bank closures in Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Jharkhand.
October 12: Second Saturday / Dasara / Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi) / Durga Puja (Dasain)
Banks will not operate in several cities, including Tripura, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.
October 13: Sunday
Banks will be closed nationwide.
People are advised to plan their bank visits accordingly and note that digital banking services will remain unaffected.