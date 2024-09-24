Centre Approves Renaming Of Stations On Mumbai's Metro Line-3

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approved the renaming of certain stations on the Metro 3 or Aqua Line, according to a notification published in the Gazette of India.

The stations whose names have been changed include 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport T1,' which was initially known as Domestic Airport and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport T2', which was formerly named 'International Airport'.

'Mumbai Central Metro' has been renamed to 'Jagannath Shankarshet Metro.'