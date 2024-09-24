Centre Approves Renaming Of Stations On Mumbai's Metro Line-3
The renaming was announced on Sept 19, 2024 after a request from the Government of Maharashtra.
The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approved the renaming of certain stations on the Metro 3 or Aqua Line, according to a notification published in the Gazette of India.
The stations whose names have been changed include 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport T1,' which was initially known as Domestic Airport and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport T2', which was formerly named 'International Airport'.
'Mumbai Central Metro' has been renamed to 'Jagannath Shankarshet Metro.'
The names of the stations needed to be updated in order to remain relevant to the local public, according to the Maharashtra Government.
The renaming was announced on Sept. 19, 2024, after a request from the Government of Maharashtra.
The Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Ashwin Bhide, said that these "are minor changes to get factual locations reflected." She used the renaming of Bandra station to BKC as an example, saying that since the station was in the Bandra Complex Region, the renaming was warranted.