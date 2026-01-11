Mahayuti Releases Manifesto Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026 - Details Inside

The Mahayuti manifesto for 2026 election puts emphasis on urban infrastructure, promising adequate water supply with sufficient pressure across all words, including high-rise buildings.

The manifesto also promises to modernise the city's age-old drainage and sewerage systems, in an attempt to mitigate chronic monsoon flooding, alongside a pledge to deliver high-quality pothole-free roads and faster repair timelines.

To enhance public transport & mobility, the Mahayuti has pledged to accelerate metro network expansion and improve last-mile connectivity.

The plan includes the deployment of smart solutions for traffic management to decongest major arteries and a significant upgrade to the BEST bus service through fleet expansion and increased operational efficiency.

The alliance also addressed healthcare" and housing, proposing the strengthening of BMC-run hospitals with upgraded facilities to ensure accessible and affordable care for the urban poor.

On the housing front, the manifesto commits to accelerating Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects to provide dignified housing with basic amenities through transparent implementation.

Cleanliness & Environment and Governance form the final pillars of the document. The alliance has promised a corruption-free, transparent administration utilizing e-governance to streamline citizen services.

This will be paired with a reinforced focus on scientific waste disposal and the rejuvenation of Mumbai’s coastline and open spaces. By decentralising decision-making to the ward level, the Mahayuti aims to make the BMC more responsive to the immediate needs of Mumbai’s residents.