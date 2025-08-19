Business NewsNationalMaharashtra Secures Rs 42,000 Crore In Tech, Solar Investments—Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Secures Rs 42,000 Crore In Tech, Solar Investments—Details Here

Maharashtra government secured eight MoUs and two strategic agreements, bringing in around Rs 42,000 crore in investments while promising to create over 28,000 jobs.

19 Aug 2025, 03:18 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The majority of these investment are set to flow into the data center and solar energy sectors (Image source: NDTV Marathi)</p></div>
The majority of these investment are set to flow into the data center and solar energy sectors (Image source: NDTV Marathi)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Maharashtra is establishing its position as a major hub for technology and sustainable energy, bringing in investments across sectors. The state government secured eight Memorandums of Understanding and two strategic agreements, bringing in around Rs 42,000 crore in investments while promising to create over 28,000 jobs.

The majority of these investments are set to flow into the data center and solar energy sectors. Several key players have committed to large-scale projects, according to NDTV. Jupiter International Ltd. with a Rs 10,900 crore investment for solar panel manufacturing, is expected to create over 8,300 jobs.

Rochak Systems Ltd., Rowshan Tech Hub Ltd., and Webmynt Digital Ltd. are collectively investing over Rs 9,900 crore in data centers and the combined investment is set to create thousands of jobs.

Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. is making an investment of Rs 12,500 crore across data centers, logistics, and real estate, which is projected to create 8,700 jobs. LNK Green Energy has committed Rs 4,700 crore to the green energy sector.

In addition to the tech and energy sectors, the state is also attracting investments in other industries with Rs 4,300 crore investment by Wow Iron & Steel Ltd. and a Rs 575 crore investment from Atlas Copco in industrial equipment. These investments flowing in from various sectors highlight the state's supportive policies, making it a great location for both domestic and international investors.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves New Startup Policy, Freight Corridor Project, Land Reforms
Opinion
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves New Startup Policy, Freight Corridor Project, Land Reforms
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT