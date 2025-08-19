Maharashtra Secures Rs 42,000 Crore In Tech, Solar Investments—Details Here

Maharashtra is establishing its position as a major hub for technology and sustainable energy, bringing in investments across sectors. The state government secured eight Memorandums of Understanding and two strategic agreements, bringing in around Rs 42,000 crore in investments while promising to create over 28,000 jobs.

The majority of these investments are set to flow into the data center and solar energy sectors. Several key players have committed to large-scale projects, according to NDTV. Jupiter International Ltd. with a Rs 10,900 crore investment for solar panel manufacturing, is expected to create over 8,300 jobs.

Rochak Systems Ltd., Rowshan Tech Hub Ltd., and Webmynt Digital Ltd. are collectively investing over Rs 9,900 crore in data centers and the combined investment is set to create thousands of jobs.

Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. is making an investment of Rs 12,500 crore across data centers, logistics, and real estate, which is projected to create 8,700 jobs. LNK Green Energy has committed Rs 4,700 crore to the green energy sector.

In addition to the tech and energy sectors, the state is also attracting investments in other industries with Rs 4,300 crore investment by Wow Iron & Steel Ltd. and a Rs 575 crore investment from Atlas Copco in industrial equipment. These investments flowing in from various sectors highlight the state's supportive policies, making it a great location for both domestic and international investors.