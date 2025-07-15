Maharashtra Reports 13 New Covid-19 Cases
The health department has conducted 37,036 Covid-19 tests since Jan. 1.
Maharashtra reported 13 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, taking the total of infections this year to 2,648, the state public health department said. As many as 42 Covid-19 patients have died in the state since Jan. 1, out of which 41 had comorbidities and one was suffering from another disease.
Three new cases were found in Mumbai, two in Thane Municipal Corporation limits, one in Kalyan Dombivli area, one in Raigad, two in Pune city, one in Pimpri-Chinchwad and three in Nagpur, an official statement said. The death of a COVID-19 patient was reported in Raigad.
As many as 2,565 patients have recovered. Mumbai has reported 1,052 cases, including 551 in June and 60 in July, so far this year.