Maharashtra Reports 11 New Covid-19 Cases
No death of Covid-19 patient has been reported in the state since Saturday.
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 11 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of viral infections in the state this year to 2,594, the state health department said.
Six new cases were found in Mumbai, two in Thane city, one in Pune city, one in Kolhapur district and another in Sangli, an official statement said.
As many as 34,107 Covid-19 tests have been conducted since Jan. 1.
As many as 2,498 patients have recovered. Of 41 patients who died, 40 were suffering with comorbidities and one was suffering from another ailment.
Mumbai has reported 1,023 cases this year, including 551 in June, and 31 so far in July.
