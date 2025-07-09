Maharashtra Recorded Over 10,000 Cases Of Crimes Against Children In Five Months Of 2025, Says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed the state legislative assembly that 10,662 cases have been registered for crimes against children in five months.

Fadnavis, who holds the home department portfolio, shared the information in a written reply to a question by NCP MLA Kashinath Date and others, raising concerns about crimes against children, especially girls.

He said 10,662 cases of crimes against children were reported in the state from January till May this year.

He highlighted that 1,179 cases of molestation have been registered till March 2025.

The state had recorded 2,626 molestation cases in 2021, 3,524 in 2022, 3,886 in 2023 and 4,467 in 2024.

The chief minister, in his reply, further said that between January and March this year, Buldhana district alone reported 17 murders and 43 rape cases.

In Ahilyanagar, the incidents of rape and molestation of minor girls have risen in the last three years, he said.

The district recorded 137 cases of rape and 167 molestation, 153 cases each of rape and molestation in 2023, and 184 such cases each in 2024.

Fadnavis said that there were special assistance cells for women in all commissionerates, and Nirbhaya and Damini squads have been set up.

Special juvenile police units have been formed, and 20 POCSO and 12 fast-track courts have been set up to deal with and try such crimes, he said.