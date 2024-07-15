"Train services on the Konkan Railway route came to a standstill due to a landslide amid heavy rains in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra on Sunday evening..The landslide occurred just outside a tunnel between Vinhere (Raigad) and Divan Khawati (Ratnagiri) stations around 5 pm, a spokesperson said in an update posted by Konkan Railway on X. No train was passing through the section at the time.Five to six long-distance trains were halted at various stations on the Konkan route, the official said. Men and machinery have reached the scene to clear the track, he added..In view of the soil slippage that took place between Divan Khawati - Vinhere section of the Ratnagiri region, the following trains are cancelled and short terminated:.The following trains have been cancelled and diverted:.Mumbai To Receive Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall For Next Two Days; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert.Services on the Konkan Railway route were affected earlier this week due to waterlogging in the Pernem tunnel in the Madure-Pernem section in Goa amid rains.Movement of trains on the coastal route was first suspended at 2.35 pm on Tuesday when it was noticed that water was seeping in the Pernem tunnel. Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at various railway stations across Goa, including Margao, Canacona, Karmali, Thivim and Pernem.The sudden cancellation led to chaotic scenes, particularly at Margao station in South Goa. A group of 200 travellers from Gujarat, including 60 senior citizens, found themselves stranded when the Goa Samparkranti Express was cancelled just two hours before departure.(with PTI inputs)"