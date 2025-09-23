Maharashtra Rains: Government Announces Rs 1,339 Crore Aid To Provide Relief To Affected Farmers
The Marathwada region, which comprises eight districts, has received 28.5% more rainfall than the average till date since June 1 this year.
Maharashtra Government on Tuesday announced aid to farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rain in the Marathwada region.
Marathwada has been facing incessant rainfall since June 2025. A total assistance package of Rs 1,339 crore has been announced to provide relief to the farmers affected.
Maharashtra Government announces a decision to help farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rain. The government decides to provide assistance of Rs. 1339 crores. Assistance announced for the heavy rainfall that occurred from June 2025 to August 2025.— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025
Floods In Marathwada
A flood-like situation arose along the banks of the Godavari river in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Beed districts on Tuesday after heavy rainfall and water discharge from dams, officials said. Heavy rains lashed the catchment areas of Jayakwadi dam in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Majalgaon in Beed, both located in the Marathwada region, since Monday night.
"It was like a cloud burst in some of these areas. The two dams were almost full, and water discharge was underway from them due to continuous inflow," a revenue official told news agency PTI.
"Javlala and Ramoda areas in the catchment of Majalgaon dam received 160 mm and 120 mm rainfall. The areas of Gangapur (46 mm), Paithan (92 mm) and Bhendala (52 mm), in the catchment area of Jayakwadi dam, also received rains. Therefore, water discharge from the Jayakwadi and Majalgaon dams into the Godavari river reached 1.03 lakh cusec (cubic foot per second) and 1.15 lakh cusec, respectively, on Tuesday morning," he said.
Excess rainfall was recorded in Ghansawangi and Ambad talukas of Jalna and Gevrai taluka in Beed which led to swelling of the Godavari river and a flood-like situation in several villages in Chhatrapati Sambajinagar, Jalna and Beed districts.
The Dharashiv (Osmanabad) district, which is already facing flood, and 129 revenue circles across the Marathwada region also witnessed heavy downpour in the last 24 hours.
The Dharashiv (Osmanabad) district, which is already facing flood, and 129 revenue circles across the Marathwada region also witnessed heavy downpour in the last 24 hours.

The Marathwada region, which comprises eight districts, has received 28.5% more rainfall than the average till date since June 1 this year. The region has recorded 823.8 mm rainfall till Tuesday morning, against the average expected downpour of 640.8 mm for the period. Dharashiv has recorded 148.8% rainfall at 833.5 mm, against the expected average of 560 mm during the period.
