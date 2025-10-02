Maharashtra Permits Shops To Operate 24/7—Here's What Will Stay Open, What Won't

Business NewsNationalMaharashtra Permits Shops To Operate 24/7—Here's What Will Stay Open, What Won't
A key requirement for businesses choosing to function round the clock is that every employee must be given a mandatory weekly break of 24 consecutive hours.

02 Oct 2025, 10:26 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Maharashtra government on Wednesday officially allowed all shops and establishments, excluding those that serve or sell alcohol, to operate 24 hours a day. (Image: Unsplash)</p></div>
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday officially allowed all shops and establishments, excluding those that serve or sell alcohol, to operate 24 hours a day. (Image: Unsplash)
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday officially allowed all shops and establishments, excluding those that serve or sell alcohol, to operate 24 hours a day.

The Industries, Energy, Labour and Mining Department issued a circular to ensure effective implementation of the decision. The move comes after several complaints that local authorities and police were preventing businesses from operating 24/7 despite provisions in law.

A key requirement for businesses choosing to function round the clock is that every employee must be given a mandatory weekly break of 24 consecutive hours. This rule is part of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, 2017.

What's Allowed

  • All shops and commercial establishments, including theatres and cinemas, can now remain open 24/7.

What's Not Allowed

  • Establishments serving or selling alcohol—such as permit rooms, beer bars, wine shops, and hookah parlors—cannot operate 24/7.

Local authorities and police have been directed to strictly enforce these restrictions.

