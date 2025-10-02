Maharashtra Permits Shops To Operate 24/7—Here's What Will Stay Open, What Won't

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday officially allowed all shops and establishments, excluding those that serve or sell alcohol, to operate 24 hours a day.

The Industries, Energy, Labour and Mining Department issued a circular to ensure effective implementation of the decision. The move comes after several complaints that local authorities and police were preventing businesses from operating 24/7 despite provisions in law.

A key requirement for businesses choosing to function round the clock is that every employee must be given a mandatory weekly break of 24 consecutive hours. This rule is part of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, 2017.