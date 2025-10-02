Maharashtra Permits Shops To Operate 24/7—Here's What Will Stay Open, What Won't
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday officially allowed all shops and establishments, excluding those that serve or sell alcohol, to operate 24 hours a day.
The Industries, Energy, Labour and Mining Department issued a circular to ensure effective implementation of the decision. The move comes after several complaints that local authorities and police were preventing businesses from operating 24/7 despite provisions in law.
A key requirement for businesses choosing to function round the clock is that every employee must be given a mandatory weekly break of 24 consecutive hours. This rule is part of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, 2017.
What's Allowed
All shops and commercial establishments, including theatres and cinemas, can now remain open 24/7.
What's Not Allowed
Establishments serving or selling alcohol—such as permit rooms, beer bars, wine shops, and hookah parlors—cannot operate 24/7.
Local authorities and police have been directed to strictly enforce these restrictions.