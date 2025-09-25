Maharashtra NEET Counselling Round 2 Selection List Out: Check Details

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the NEET UG 2025 Second Selection List of CAP Round 2 Counseling conducted for admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS (Group A) on Wednesday.

The selection list includes the names of the candidates allotted seats in NEET UG Round 2. Students can check full list on its official website: medicalug2025.mahacet.org

Candidates who have allotted seats can then proceed to physically report to the designated colleges for admission. They are required to download the seat allotment letter for document verification.

The authorities will allot seats based on the candidates’ rank, category, and the number of seats available in the college. At the time of reporting, candidates must carry all their original educational and personal documents along with photocopies.

The college reporting and admission is scheduled from Sept. 25 to 29, 2025, till 5:30 p.m.

Those who are at fault or report to the college with all the required documents will lose their allocated seat.

Earlier, the merit list for paramedical courses, like BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing) and other health science course (Group C) was released on Sept. 9, while the selection list was announced on Sept. 16.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 2 or are dissatisfied with the allotted seat, can participate in Round 3 and consequent CAP Rounds as per the published schedule.