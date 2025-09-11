When Will You Get Ladki Bahin Yojana's August Instalment? Check Date, Status

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare on Thursday confirmed that the Rs 1,500 payment distribution for the Maharashtra government's Mukhyamantri Mazhi Ladki Bahin Yojana's August instalment has started from September 11.

In a post on X, Aditi Tatkare wrote, "The process of distributing the honorarium for August to all eligible beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Mazhi Ladki Bahin begins today."

"This revolution of empowerment, driven by the unwavering trust of the mothers and sisters of Maharashtra, is progressing successfully. Soon, the honorarium will be distributed to the bank accounts linked with the Aadhaar of all eligible beneficiaries under this scheme," Tatkare added.