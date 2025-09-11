When Will You Get Ladki Bahin Yojana's August Instalment? Check Date, Status
The Ladki Bahin Yojana provides a monthly Rs 1,500 assistance to women in the age group of 21 to 65 years with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh.
Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare on Thursday confirmed that the Rs 1,500 payment distribution for the Maharashtra government's Mukhyamantri Mazhi Ladki Bahin Yojana's August instalment has started from September 11.
In a post on X, Aditi Tatkare wrote, "The process of distributing the honorarium for August to all eligible beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Mazhi Ladki Bahin begins today."
"This revolution of empowerment, driven by the unwavering trust of the mothers and sisters of Maharashtra, is progressing successfully. Soon, the honorarium will be distributed to the bank accounts linked with the Aadhaar of all eligible beneficiaries under this scheme," Tatkare added.
à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤¡à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤£ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾ : à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¥à¤·à¤®à¥à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤ à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¥ !— Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) September 11, 2025
à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤¡à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤£ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¤°à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤¸ à¤à¤ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤¹à¥.
à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾-à¤à¤à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ à¤¸à¤²à¥à¤²à¥â¦ pic.twitter.com/oRnOcQxuzP
Why Was August Installment Delayed?
In August, Tatkare said the government was scrutinising the accounts of over 12,000 men who allegedly availed of the benefits under the Mukhyamantri Mazhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. "We are scrutinising the 12,000 accounts to verify their authenticity and to check whether the monthly assistance meant for women is being credited to a male member of the household," she told reporters in Mumbai.
She had even cited data from the Information and Technology Department, reportedly claiming that nearly 26.34 lakh people were receiving the financial aid under the scheme despite being ineligible. Tatkare said it was found that some beneficiaries were availing of multiple schemes, some families had more than two beneficiaries, and in some cases, men had applied for the scheme.
How To Check Status Of Ladki Bahin Scheme
Log in to the portal ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in and sign-in using your mobile number, password, and captcha to log in.
Click on 'Applications Made Earlier' to view the status of your applications.
How To Apply For Mazhi Ladki Bahin Scheme
For women who are unable to apply online, the facility of filling online/offline application will be available with Anganwadi Sevika/Supervisor/Chief Sevika/Setu Suvidha Kendra/Gram Sevika/Community Resource Person (CRP)/Asha Sevika/Ward Officer/CMM (City Mission Manager)/Municipal Balwadi Sevika/Help Desk Head/Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra. No fee will be charged for this application.
The applicant’s name, date of birth and address should be filled correctly as per the Aadhaar card. The bank details and mobile number should be filled correctly.
Mukhyamantri Mazhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is a flagship scheme launched by the BJP-led Mahayuti government in August last year that provides a monthly Rs 1,500 assistance to women in the age group of 21 to 65 years with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh.