Maharashtra Makes Mother's Name Mandatory In All Government Documents From May 1

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for the mother’s name on all government documents such as birth certificates, school documents, property documents, Aadhar cards, and PAN cards.

The decision will come into effect from May 1, 2024. This is the first such initiative by any state.

With the decision coming ahead of the Lok Sabha election announcement, the move by the Maharashtra government is being seen as an attempt to woo women voters.

According to media reports, as per the new format, documents will now carry the applicant’s first name, followed by the mother’s first name, the father’s first name and surname.

Soon after the cabinet ratified the decision, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, changed the name plates outside their offices in Mantralaya, a report in the Hindustan Times stated.

The names read: Eknath Gangubai Sambhaji Shinde, Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis and Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar.

Those born on or after May 1, 2024, will have to register their names in this format for school and revenue documents (property cards), examination certificates and salary slips, service book, or application forms for various examinations, the report said.

In the case of married women, the existing system of the woman's name followed by her husband's first name and surname will be allowed to continue.

Women will also have the option to include their maiden name in property documents. With regard to birth and death certificates, exceptions will be made for orphans and similar exceptional cases.