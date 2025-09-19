Maharashtra Makes e-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries, Sets Two-Month Deadline

The Maharashtra government has made e-KYC mandatory for women enrolled in the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, giving them two months to complete the process. A government resolution to this effect was issued on Thursday, an official said.

The scheme, launched in July 2024, provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women aged 21-65 years with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced that an online facility for e-KYC has been made available on the portal ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Beneficiaries are required to complete the process within two months to continue receiving assistance.

"This process is simple and convenient. To maintain transparency and ensure regular benefits for eligible women, everyone must complete it," Tatkare posted on X, adding that the verification would also help women avail benefits of other government schemes in the future.

According to the GR, Aadhaar authentication is compulsory, and benefits will be withheld if it is not done. The verification must be carried out every year.

The move comes after the government recently disclosed that nearly 26.34 lakh ineligible beneficiaries, including men, had enrolled and drawn allowances under the scheme. Currently, about 2.25 crore women are receiving benefits.

The August instalment for the same has started from Sept. 11, informed Tatkare on Thursday. She stated that the Rs 1,500 payment distribution will be sent to the bank accounts linked with the Aadhaar of all eligible beneficiaries under this scheme.

The instalment had been delayed as the government was scrutinising the accounts of over 12,000 men who allegedly availed of the benefits under the Mukhyamantri Mazhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Tatkare said. She had even cited data from the Information and Technology Department, reportedly claiming that nearly 26.34 lakh people were receiving the financial aid under the scheme despite being ineligible.

(With inputs from PTI)