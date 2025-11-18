Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana: Government Extends e-KYC Deadline, Know New Date And Other Key Details
The government has stepped up monitoring to ensure that the financial assistance reaches the genuine beneficiaries.
The Maharashtra government has extended the e-KYC deadline for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme to Dec. 31, 2025. The extension brings relief to many eligible women who couldn’t complete their verification by Nov. 18, the deadline set by the government earlier.
Aditi S Tatkar, the state Women and Child Development Minister, announced the extension of the e-KYC deadline for the scheme in a post on X on Tuesday.
“The last date for e-KYC of Ladki Bahin Yojana has now been extended to Dec. 31, 2025. Also, eligible beneficiary women whose father or husband is not alive or divorced. Those beneficiary women should do their own e-KYC and submit the official death certificate and divorce certificate, or Hon'ble Court order of their husband or father to the Women and Child Development Officer of the concerned district,” she said.
à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤¡à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤£ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾ e-KYC à¤®à¥à¤¦à¤¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¢!— Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) November 17, 2025
à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥. à¤¦à¥à¤µà¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤à¥ à¤«à¤¡à¤£à¤µà¥à¤¸ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤¬, à¤à¤ªà¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥. à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤¬, à¤à¤ªà¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥. à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤ªà¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤¡à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤£ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤ à¤¤à¤¿à¤¶à¤¯ à¤¯à¤¶à¤¸à¥à¤µà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤¬à¤µà¤²à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤¹à¥.â¦ pic.twitter.com/t7K1v94EnO
Officials have encouraged women who haven’t finalised their e-KYC to take advantage of the extended deadline and complete their verification without delay.
The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana by Maharashtra’s Women and Child Development Department in June 2024 to support women aged between 21 and 65. The programme has been designed to enhance financial independence among women, while promoting better health, nutrition and participation in household decision making. Eligible women receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.
Applicants must have an Aadhaar-linked bank account and their household’s annual income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh to qualify for assistance.
While the initiative was rolled out in June 2024, e-KYC became a compulsory requirement a year later in September 2025, with authorities granting two months for compliance.
More than 2.3 crore women have enrolled under the scheme so far. To maintain fairness and transparency, the state government has introduced stricter monitoring measures to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits.