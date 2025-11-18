Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana: Government Extends e-KYC Deadline, Know New Date And Other Key Details

The Maharashtra government has extended the e-KYC deadline for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme to Dec. 31, 2025. The extension brings relief to many eligible women who couldn’t complete their verification by Nov. 18, the deadline set by the government earlier.

Aditi S Tatkar, the state Women and Child Development Minister, announced the extension of the e-KYC deadline for the scheme in a post on X on Tuesday.

“The last date for e-KYC of Ladki Bahin Yojana has now been extended to Dec. 31, 2025. Also, eligible beneficiary women whose father or husband is not alive or divorced. Those beneficiary women should do their own e-KYC and submit the official death certificate and divorce certificate, or Hon'ble Court order of their husband or father to the Women and Child Development Officer of the concerned district,” she said.