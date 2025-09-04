Maharashtra Increases Working Hours For Pvt Sector To 10 Hours, Triggers Backlash On Social Media
Maharashtra government’s approval to extend private sector working hours has drawn criticism, humour and scepticism online.
The Maharashtra cabinet on Sept. 3 approved the proposed amendment of labour laws paving the way for increasing the maximum daily working hours for private sector employees from the present nine to 10 hours. However, the employer will have to give overtime compensation for the extra hour. The move triggered a debate online and led to widespread criticism on social media.
Under the revised framework, the daily cap for industries will also be extended from nine to 12 hours, with rest breaks permitted after six hours instead of the earlier five, according to a PTI report. The quarterly overtime ceiling will also rise from 115 to 144 hours, though this will require the written consent of workers.
Officials say the changes are aimed at boosting investment, generating jobs and upholding workers’ rights.
However, many social media users have raised concerns over the extended working hours, calling the move a regressive step that puts profits before people.
One user said the decision undermines international standards on labour rights. “Maharashtra's decision to hike factory work hours to 12/day & overtime to 144/quarter is a step backward! Ignores global best practices (35-40 hr/wk) and risks worker burnout. Profits over people? We need balanced labour laws, not exploitation!” they wrote.
Maharashtra's decision to hike factory work hours to 12/day & overtime to 144/quarter is a step backward! Ignores global best practices (35-40 hr/wk) & risks worker burnout. Profits over people? We need balanced labor laws, not exploitation!
Others raised concerns about how companies would interpret the new rules.
One user said that unless there is proper compensation, workers may simply be forced to do more for less. "If employees get extra pay for that 10th hour, then it’s good, else private companies are ruthless, by doing stressful work and time analysis, they force employees, get extra work for free overtime."
If employees get extra pay for that 10th hour then its good, else private companies are ruthless, by doing stressful work and time analysis they force employee get extra work for free overtime.
Source: The New Indian Express
Many also criticised the government for protecting industry interests at the expense of ordinary workers. "8 hours working day to create more jobs. Dear sir, you are just supporting industrial lobby, not for people," another reaction read.
8 hours working day to create more job Dear sir you are just supporting industrial loby not for people why you are use women word for any poltics
Several used humour to underline the realities of urban life, especially in cities like Mumbai. A meme doing the rounds suggested that the average employee’s day would now involve "10 hours work + 2 hours traffic," highlighting concerns over work-life balance in a city like Mumbai.
Maharashtra employees calculating: 10 hours work + 2 hours traffic = ..????
Questions were also raised about the fairness of the move, with one user asking why the new rules applied solely to the private sector. "Why only for private sector employees? Why not government employees? Government employees don’t want the benefits of over time?"
Some sought a broader perspective. A user even turned to the AI tool Grok, asking why Maharashtra had extended work hours and how it compared with practices in developed and developing nations.
why Maharashtra extended work hours in latest approved labour laws August 2025. How it will affect workers. And compare it to developing and developed countries.
However, the government maintains the reforms are designed to make the state more attractive for investment while protecting workers’ rights. But the reactions suggest a growing unease over whether the amendments will strike a balance between economic growth and employee welfare.