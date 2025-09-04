Maharashtra Increases Working Hours For Pvt Sector To 10 Hours, Triggers Backlash On Social Media

The Maharashtra cabinet on Sept. 3 approved the proposed amendment of labour laws paving the way for increasing the maximum daily working hours for private sector employees from the present nine to 10 hours. However, the employer will have to give overtime compensation for the extra hour. The move triggered a debate online and led to widespread criticism on social media.

Under the revised framework, the daily cap for industries will also be extended from nine to 12 hours, with rest breaks permitted after six hours instead of the earlier five, according to a PTI report. The quarterly overtime ceiling will also rise from 115 to 144 hours, though this will require the written consent of workers.

Officials say the changes are aimed at boosting investment, generating jobs and upholding workers’ rights.

However, many social media users have raised concerns over the extended working hours, calling the move a regressive step that puts profits before people.

One user said the decision undermines international standards on labour rights. “Maharashtra's decision to hike factory work hours to 12/day & overtime to 144/quarter is a step backward! Ignores global best practices (35-40 hr/wk) and risks worker burnout. Profits over people? We need balanced labour laws, not exploitation!” they wrote.