Maharashtra Govt Orders Probe Into Rs 4,500-Crore CIDCO Land Scam Targeting Minister Sanjay Shirsat

The Shinde-led faction in Maharashtra has come under intense political fire after the state government ordered a high-level probe into an alleged Rs 4,500 crore CIDCO land scam, directly targeting Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

The Maharashtra government has announced the formation of a six-member inquiry committee, headed by the Konkan Divisional Commissioner, to investigate allegations surrounding the controversial land allocation in Navi Mumbai.

The move is widely seen as an attempt to counter mounting opposition pressure ahead of the state legislature’s winter session.

Sanjay Shirsat, a former CIDCO Chairman who is considered a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is accused of approving the transfer of 61,000 sq. m. of prime CIDCO land, valued at approximately Rs 4,500 crore, to the Bivalkar family.