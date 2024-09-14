Maharashtra Government Shifts Eid-e-Milad Holiday To Sept. 18 In Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai district from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 to prevent a clash with Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Visarjan, the immersion of Ganesh idols, draws massive crowds across Mumbai, making it one of the city's most significant events.

"The public holiday previously declared on Sept. 16 has been cancelled. Consequently, Reserve Bank of India offices in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban will now remain closed on Sept.18," as per an official release by RBI.

This decision was made following a request from the local Muslim community to avoid a clash with Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on Sept. 17, marking the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The state government issued an official statement confirming the change, explaining that the local Muslim community voluntarily chose to shift their Eid-e-Milad processions to Sept. 18 to allow both festivals to be celebrated smoothly without logistical conflicts.

Eid-e-Milad, which commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, is traditionally observed on Sept.16, depending on the sighting of the moon.