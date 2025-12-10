Maharashtra Holiday Calendar 2026: Government Releases Full List Of Public Holidays
'Bhaubeej', a key festival during Diwali, has been designated an extra holiday in light of its widespread observance across Maharashtra.
Maharashtra government has announced the holiday calendar for 2026, which includes 24 public holidays applicable to state government offices. An additional holiday has also been granted on 'Bhaubeej', November 11, 2026.
The General Administration Department made the announcement through an official notification.
The holiday calendar features key festivals, cultural events and nationally significant dates, providing uniform leave entitlements for all government staff. The schedule extends to every government office in the state, including municipal bodies, district councils (zilla parishads) and local bodies such as panchayat samitis and gram panchayats.
In addition to the general public holidays, the Maharashtra government has declared April 1, 2026 (Wednesday) a bank-only holiday. This day is set aside specifically for annual financial closing and audit tasks, allowing banks to complete year-end accounting without disruption.
Full List Of Maharashtra Public Holidays 2026
1. Republic Day – Jan. 26 – Monday
2. Mahashivratri – Feb. 15 – Sunday
3. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti – Feb. 19 – Thursday
4. Holi (Second Day) – March 3 – Tuesday
5. Gudi Padwa – March 19 – Thursday
6. Ramzan Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr) – March 21 – Saturday
7. Ram Navami – March 26 – Thursday
8. Mahavir Jayanti – March 31 – Tuesday
9. Good Friday – April 3 – Friday
10. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14 – Tuesday
11. Maharashtra Day – May 1 – Friday
12. Buddha Purnima – May 1 – Friday
13. Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Zuha) – May 28 – Thursday
14. Muharram – June 26 – Friday
15. Independence Day – Aug. 15 – Saturday
16. Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) – Aug. 15 – Saturday
17. Eid-e-Milad – Aug. 26 – Wednesday
18. Ganesh Chaturthi – Sept. 14 – Monday
19. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – Oct. 2 – Friday
20. Dussehra – Oct. 20 – Tuesday
21. Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) – Nov. 8 – Sunday
22. Diwali (Balipratipada) – Nov. 10 – Tuesday
23. Guru Nanak Jayanti – Nov. 24 – Tuesday
24. Christmas – Dec. 25 – Friday
With the 2026 public holiday list released well in advance, government agencies can streamline operational planning, while enabling people to plan travel and festive activities. The early notification will also allow institutions to coordinate their yearly schedules in line with government-approved holidays.