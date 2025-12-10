Maharashtra Holiday Calendar 2026: Government Releases Full List Of Public Holidays

Maharashtra government has announced the holiday calendar for 2026, which includes 24 public holidays applicable to state government offices. An additional holiday has also been granted on 'Bhaubeej', November 11, 2026.

The General Administration Department made the announcement through an official notification.

The holiday calendar features key festivals, cultural events and nationally significant dates, providing uniform leave entitlements for all government staff. The schedule extends to every government office in the state, including municipal bodies, district councils (zilla parishads) and local bodies such as panchayat samitis and gram panchayats.

'Bhaubeej', a key festival during Diwali, has been designated an extra holiday in light of its widespread observance across Maharashtra. This announcement is likely to be welcomed by government staff and the general public who celebrate 'Bhaubeej'.

In addition to the general public holidays, the Maharashtra government has declared April 1, 2026 (Wednesday) a bank-only holiday. This day is set aside specifically for annual financial closing and audit tasks, allowing banks to complete year-end accounting without disruption.