Maharashtra Government Pushes For Early Launch Of Chipi-Mumbai Flight

Rane said the state government had decided to provide RCS funding on the lines of the UDAN scheme.

"All necessary approvals should be obtained within a month, and the service should start without delay," the minister told a review meeting held at Mantralaya.

The minister stated that Sindhudurg, being a tourism district, needed the speedy completion of airport infrastructure. He also stressed that future prospects of the airport made it essential to prioritise works, including beautification.