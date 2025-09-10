Maharashtra Government Proposes To Shift Dahisar Toll Plaza Near Versova Bridge Ahead Of Diwali

The Maharashtra government has proposed to move Dahisar Toll Plaza to about two kilometers away to a location near the nursery close to Versova Bridge, ahead of the Diwali festival, as per reports. The entire relocation will likely take about 1 to 1.5 months.

The Dahisar Toll Plaza, located at the entrance of the Mira-Bhayandar region is a major bottleneck for motorists using the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and also for those in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, especially Mira-Bhayandar.

This comes amid concerns over severe traffic congestion and excessive fuel wastage that are being faced by residents and daily commuters due to the toll’s current location.

The proposal was approved at a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Eknath Shinde on Tuesday.