Maharashtra Government Approves Conversion Of 5,000 MSRTC Buses To LNG

The Maharashtra government on Monday approved the conversion and maintenance of 5,000 diesel-run MSRTC buses to Liquefied Natural Gas as part of the state's green transport initiative.

The project will involve an expenditure of Rs 970 crore, according to the government resolution.

From the allocation Rs 40 crore is for the fiscal year 2024-25, Rs 200 crore for financial year ended March 2026 and Rs 370 crore for fiscal 2026-27. The remaining Rs 360 crore has been allocated for financial year 2027-28.

The GR also noted that the MSRTC board's resolution from Nov. 22 of the previous year estimates the total conversion and maintenance cost, including fuel provision, at Rs 19.40 lakh per bus.

The move will bring down the fuel cost considerably, the official said, adding Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will also be inducting 5,150 electric buses in its fleet, some of which have already been commissioned.

MSRTC has a fleet of around 15,000 buses and ferries 60 lakh passengers per day.

(With Inputs From PTI)