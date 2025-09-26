Maharashtra Government Announces Rs 2,000 Diwali Gift For Anganwadi Workers, Helpers

The Maharashtra government has announced that it will provide Rs 2,000 each as a gift to anganwadi workers and helpers serving under the Integrated Child Development Services scheme this Diwali.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare told PTI, that the government has sanctioned Rs 40.61 crore for the initiative.

"A government resolution to this effect has been issued on Thursday," Tatkare added.

"Anganwadi workers and helpers play a crucial role in the care, nutrition and overall development of women and children. To acknowledge their dedicated service and add joy to the festive season, the state government has sanctioned this Bhau Beej gift," she said.

Every anganwadi worker and helper is a true strength of our society, and we endeavour to make their festival more joyful," Tatkare said.

Tatkare noted, that the amount will soon be disbursed to beneficiaries through the commissioner of ICDS.

The decision will bring festive cheer to thousands of anganwadi workers and helpers across the state, and make their Diwali celebrations brighter, the minister further added.

(With inputs from PTI)