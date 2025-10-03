Maharashtra Gets Rs 6,418 Crore Advance Instalment Of Tax Devolution From Centre

Maharashtra has received an advance instalment of Rs 6,418 crore from the Central government, as part of tax devolution ahead of the festive season, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

On Wednesday, the Centre released an additional instalment of tax devolution of Rs 1,01,603 crore to state governments to enable them to accelerate capital spending and finance their development and welfare-related expenditure.

This amount is in addition to the regular monthly devolution of Rs 81,735 crore, which is scheduled to be released on Oct. 10, it said.

In a post on X on Thursday, Pawar, who is also the state finance and planning portfolio, confirmed that Maharashtra has received Rs 6,418 crore from the Centre under this devolution.