Maharashtra Farmer Wins Rs 50 Lakh On KBC After Years Of Crop Loss

A farmer from Maharashtra, who had endured years of crop loss due to floods and droughts, found a life-changing moment on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Kailash Kuntewar, a small-scale farmer from Paithan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, won Rs 50 lakh after correctly answering 14 questions on the show’s 17th season, as per NDTV reported

Owning just two acres of land and earning around Rs 3,000 a month, Kuntewar’s journey to the KBC hot seat was driven by years of dedication and self-learning through YouTube and general knowledge shows, the report further added.

"The joy of winning Rs 50 lakh is beyond words," Kuntewar told NDTV. "For people like us, even hearing about such an amount feels unbelievable."

He recalled how his journey to KBC began years ago.

His journey began in 2015 when he bought his first mobile phone. "I was good at studies since childhood and had a habit of remembering everything I read or heard," he said. "In 2015, I bought a mobile phone and started watching KBC episodes on YouTube. At first, I thought this was just for entertainment. I didn't think anyone could earn money by answering questions,” he told NDTV.

But in 2018 Kuntewar saw a contestant from Hingoli district on the show. He said, "I searched for him on Facebook, found his number, and spoke to him. He told me it's all real, that you can actually get money if you have knowledge”

On his plans to spend the money, Kuntewar said, "We'll think calmly before deciding anything. Our children's education will always be the top priority. Once that's secure, we'll see what else we can do."