Maharashtra Elections 2024: BMC Declares Paid Leave For All Employees In Mumbai On Nov. 20
A notification issued by the BMC directs all establishments to grant leave to employees on polling day. The assembly election in Mumbai, along with the rest of Maharashtra, will be held on Nov. 20.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced mandatory paid leave for employees working in Mumbai on Nov. 20 to enable them to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. This move aims to ensure greater voter turnout on the polling day, as per the directions of the Election Commission of India.
A notification, issued by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, directs industrial groups, companies and all other establishments to grant leave to their employees on polling day.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Paid Leave For Employees
The direction also applies to offices in the Greater Mumbai area (Mumbai Suburban District and Mumbai City District).
“Every person engaged in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in the polling area where the election is held and entitled to vote in the State Assembly elections shall be given a holiday on the polling day,” the notification read.
As per the order, no deduction shall be allowed in the salary of the concerned person in lieu of this leave.
The BMC also warned that strict action will be taken against employers who defy the order.
“Appropriate action will be taken against the employer concerned if it is found that a person has been deprived of exercising his right to vote due to non-availability of leave or concession,” the note read.
“Violation of these rules or provisions by any employer will be dealt with as per ECI rules," the notification added.
Relaxation For Emergency Workers
The notification, however, makes special provisions for emergency workers. It said that no disciplinary action will be taken against any voter whose absence from work, due to voting, is deemed dangerous or harmful to the nature of their job.
Furthermore, a provision for a four-hour exemption from work has also been announced where a full day's leave may not be possible.
"In exceptional circumstances, where it is not possible to provide a full day's leave, employers must allow at least a four-hour exemption for workers, employees, and officers to exercise their voting rights. However, for such exemptions, prior approval from the District Election Officer is required," the notice read.
The 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly will go into polling in a single phase on Nov. 20, with results scheduled to be announced on Nov. 23.