Maharashtra Elections 2024: BMC Declares Paid Leave For All Employees In Mumbai On Nov. 20

The direction also applies to offices in the Greater Mumbai area (Mumbai Suburban District and Mumbai City District).

“Every person engaged in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in the polling area where the election is held and entitled to vote in the State Assembly elections shall be given a holiday on the polling day,” the notification read.

As per the order, no deduction shall be allowed in the salary of the concerned person in lieu of this leave.

The BMC also warned that strict action will be taken against employers who defy the order.

“Appropriate action will be taken against the employer concerned if it is found that a person has been deprived of exercising his right to vote due to non-availability of leave or concession,” the note read.

“Violation of these rules or provisions by any employer will be dealt with as per ECI rules," the notification added.